TABLE-India's IOC to cut petrol prices from Tuesday
#Asia
April 1, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's IOC to cut petrol prices from Tuesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's
biggest refiner, will cut petrol prices by about 1.5 percent
from Tuesday as global prices of the fuel have declined and the
rupee has marginally strengthened against the dollar, it said in
a statement.
    India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 
- tend to move their prices together.
    India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.
    In January it allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of
subsidised diesel by 1 U.S. cent a litre every month and asked
bulk buyers to pay market rates. 
    Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi.
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre,
while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg
cylinder.
    
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel        LPG
Apr 02 2013    67.29        --        --         --
Mar 23 2013      --         --     48.67         --
Mar 16 2013    68.34        --        --         --
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --        --         --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --     48.16         --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --        --         --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --     47.65         --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --        --         -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --     47.15         --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --        --     410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --        --         --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96       --         --
Sep 15 2012       --        --     46.95         --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --     41.32         -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --        --     399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --        --         --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --     41.29         -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --        --         --
May 24 2012    73.18        --        --         --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --        --         --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --        --         --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --        --         --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --        --         --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --     40.91         --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83     41.12     399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --        --         --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --        --         --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32     37.75     345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 54.34 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

