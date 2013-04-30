FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
April 30, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-India's IOC to cut petrol prices from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the
country's biggest refiner, will cut petrol prices by 4.5 percent
from Wednesday as global prices of the fuel have declined and as
the rupee appreciated against the dollar, it said in a statement
on Tuesday.
    India's three state-run fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 
-- tend to move their prices together.
    India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.
    In January, India allowed fuel retailers to raise the price
of subsidised diesel by 1 cent a litre every month and asked
bulk buyers to pay market rates. 
    However, the retailers have held back from raising diesel
prices, considered a politically sensitive issue, despite
suffering a revenue loss of 3.80 rupees a litre on the fuel,
ahead of the polls in one of the Indian states in May.
    Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline,
diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder.
    
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel        LPG
May 01 2013    63.09        --        --         --
Apr 16 2013    66.09        --        --         --
Apr 02 2013    67.29        --        --         --
Mar 23 2013      --         --     48.67         --
Mar 16 2013    68.34        --        --         --
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --        --         --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --     48.16         --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --        --         --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --     47.65         --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --        --         -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --     47.15         --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --        --     410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --        --         --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96       --         --
Sep 15 2012       --        --     46.95         --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --     41.32         -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --        --     399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --        --         --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --     41.29         -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --        --         --
May 24 2012    73.18        --        --         --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --        --         --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --        --         --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --        --         --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --        --         --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --     40.91         --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83     41.12     399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --        --         --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --        --         --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32     37.75     345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 54.80 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
