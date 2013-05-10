FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's IOC to raise diesel prices from Saturday
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 10, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-India's IOC to raise diesel prices from Saturday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the
country's biggest refiner, will raise diesel prices by 2.1
percent from Saturday, it said in a statement.
   India's three state-run fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 
-- tend to move their prices together.
   India had allowed fuel retailers in January to raise the
price of subsidised diesel by 1 U.S. cent a litre every month
and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates. 
    A hike of 0.9 rupees (2 US cents) will cover the increases
meant for April and May, the statement said. The retailers had
held back the price increase last month ahead of elections in
Karnataka. 
    Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline,
diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder.
    
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel        LPG
May 11 2013       --        --     49.69         --
May 01 2013    63.09        --        --         --
Apr 16 2013    66.09        --        --         --
Apr 02 2013    67.29        --        --         --
Mar 23 2013      --         --     48.67         --
Mar 16 2013    68.34        --        --         --
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --        --         --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --     48.16         --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --        --         --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --     47.65         --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --        --         -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --     47.15         --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --        --     410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --        --         --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96       --         --
Sep 15 2012       --        --     46.95         --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --     41.32         -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --        --     399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --        --         --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --     41.29         -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --        --         --
May 24 2012    73.18        --        --         --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --        --         --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --        --         --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --        --         --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --        --         --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --     40.91         --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83     41.12     399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --        --         --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --        --         --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32     37.75     345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 54.80 Indian rupees)

($1 = 54.2300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.