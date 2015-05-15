FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's IOC to raise gasoline, diesel prices from Saturday
#Asia
May 15, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's IOC to raise gasoline, diesel prices from Saturday

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp will
raise the retail prices of diesel by 5.5 percent and gasoline by
about 5 percent from Saturday as global prices of the two fuels
have increased and the rupee has depreciated against the dollar
since the last revision. 
    The retail price of gasoline, or petrol, will rise by 3.13
rupees per litre while diesel prices will increase by 2.71
rupees, a company statement showed.
    India's three state-controlled oil companies IOC, Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
 tend to move the retail prices of fuels in tandem.
    Following are the prices charged by IOC in India's capital
Delhi. Prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene are in rupees per
litre, while subsidised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG),
used as a cooking fuel, are for 14.2-kg cylinders each.
    
               Gasoline  Kerosene   Diesel     LPG
 
May 16 2015    66.29        --      52.28       --         
Apr 30 2015    63.16     --       49.57       --
Apr 16 2015    59.20        --      47.20       --
Apr 02 2015    60.00        --      48.50       --
Feb 28 2015      60.49     --       49.71       --
Feb 16 2015    57.31        --      46.62       --
Feb 04 2015    56.49        --      46.01       -- 
Jan 17 2015    58.91        --      48.26       --
Dec 16 2014    61.33        --      50.51       --
Dec 01 2014    63.33        --      52.51       --
Nov 01 2014    64.24        --      53.35      417.00
Oct 15 2014    66.65        --         --       --
Oct 01 2014    67.86        --         --       --
Aug 31 2014    68.51        --      58.97       --
Aug 15 2014    70.33        --         --       --
Aug 01 2014    72.51        --      58.40       --
Jul 01 2014    73.60        --      57.84       -- 
Jun 24 2014    71.56        --         --       --
Jun 01 2014       --        --      57.28       --
May 13 2014       --        --      56.71       -- 
Apr 16 2014    71.41        --         --       --
Apr 01 2014    72.26        --         --       --
Mar 01 2014    73.16        --      55.49       --
Feb 01 2014       --        --      54.91       --            
Jan 04 2014    72.43        --      54.34       --             
Dec 21 2013    71.52        --      53.78       --
Dec 11 2013       --        --         --      414.00
Dec 01 2013       --        --      53.67       --     
Nov 01 2013    71.02        --      53.10       --    
Oct 01 2013    72.40        --      52.54       -- 
Sep 13 2013    76.06        --         --       --
Sep 01 2013    74.10        --      51.97       --
Aug 01 2013    71.28        --      51.40       --   
Jul 15 2013    70.44        --        --        -- 
Jul 02 2013      --         --      50.84       --
Jun 29 2013    68.58        --         --       --      
Jun 16 2013    66.39        --         --       --
Jun 01 2013    63.99        --      50.25       --
May 11 2013       --        --      49.69       --     
May 01 2013    63.09        --         --       --
Apr 16 2013    66.09        --         --       --
Apr 02 2013    67.29        --         --       --
Mar 23 2013       --        --      48.67       --
Mar 16 2013    68.34        --         --       --
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --         --       --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --      48.16       --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --         --       --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --      47.65       --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --         --       -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --      47.15       --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --         --      410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --         --       --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96        --       --
Sep 15 2012       --        --      46.95       --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --      41.32       -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --         --      399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --         --       --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --      41.29       -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --         --       --
May 24 2012    73.18        --         --       --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --         --       --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --         --       --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --         --       --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --         --       --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --      40.91       --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83      41.12      399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --         --       --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --         --       --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32      37.75      345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies.

($1 = 63.50 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

