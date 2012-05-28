FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
#Energy
May 28, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The Delhi state government on Monday
joined some other Indian states by exempting from a local tax
last week's gasoline price increase, restricting the rise to
6.28 rupees ($11 cents) a litre, softening the blow of the steep
rise.	
    Last week, state-run fuel retailers raised petrol prices by
7.54 rupees (14 cents) a litre in Delhi, including a 20 percent
local tax. 	
    The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices and
raised prices of other key petroleum products on June 26, 2010.
Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in 
Delhi.	
    Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per
cylinder of 14.2 kg.	
             Gasoline  Kerosene   Diesel     LPG	
May 28 2012    71.92    14.83     40.91     399.26 	
May 24 2012    73.18     --         --        -- 
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        --
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        --
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        --
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       --
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        --
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --  
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        -- 
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        -- 
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       --
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        --
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        --
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       --
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35#	
 * Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.	
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies.	
    ($1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
