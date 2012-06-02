FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 2, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to clarify Delhi state govt's tax cut not implemented
yet)	
    June 2 (Reuters) - India's state-run fuel retailers will cut
gasoline prices by 2.8 percent, or 2.02 rupees a litre including
taxes, effective Sunday. 	
    The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices and
raised the rates of other key petroleum products on June 26,
2010.	
    Following are prices as charged by the Indian Oil Corp
 in the Indian capital city of New Delhi.	
    Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per
cylinder of 14.2 kg.	
             Gasoline  Kerosene   Diesel     LPG
Jun 03 2012    71.16    14.83     40.91     399.26	
May 24 2012    73.18     --         --        -- 
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        --
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        --
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        --
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       --
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        --
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --  
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        -- 
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        -- 
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       --
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        --
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        --
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       --
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35#	
 * Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.	
 NOTE: The Delhi state government had announced a cut in local
taxes after the last gasoline price increase. But that tax cut
plan is yet to be implemented.	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.