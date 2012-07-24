FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
July 24, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Indian fuel retailers raised gasoline
prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre,
excluding taxes.
    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's biggest
fuel retailer said in a statement on Monday a rise in global oil
prices and volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate had
prompted the revision. 
    The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices on 
June 26, 2010 and has periodically changed the prices of other 
fuels since then.
    Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi.
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per 
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 
cylinder of 14.2 kg. 
             Gasoline   Kerosene   Diesel     LPG
Jul 24 2012~   68.48     14.83     40.91     399.26
Jun 29 2012    67.78     --         --        --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24     --         --        -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16     --         --        -- 
May 24 2012    73.18     --         --        --  
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        -- 
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        -- 
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        -- 
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        -- 
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26 
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       -- 
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35 
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        -- 
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --   
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        --  
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        --  
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       -- 
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        -- 
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        -- 
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       -- 
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35 
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35 
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35 
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35# 

~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
** Increase in Railway charges. 
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices 
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies. 
($1 = 55.92 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)

