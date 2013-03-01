FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India IOC to raise gasoline prices from Saturday
#Asia
March 1, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India IOC to raise gasoline prices from Saturday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp. will raise
gasoline prices by 1.40 rupees a litre, excluding local taxes
from Saturday, due to rising global prices of gasoline rupee, a
company statement said on Friday.
    International gasoline prices have gone up by about 2
percent from the last revision on Feb. 16 while rupee has
declined to 54.15 to a dollar from 53.43, IOC, the country's
biggest fuel retailer, said.
    "The combined impact of these two factors has compelled the
company to revise the prices," it said.
    India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp
, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp - tend to move their prices together.
    India had liberalised petrol prices in June 2010.
    Petrol prices of the three companies vary marginally, while
diesel costs the same at their fuel stations.
    IOC has not specified the new retail prices but a company
source said petrol would cost 70.74 rupees a litre in Delhi.
    Following are prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene in
rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are
for a 14.2 kg cylinder.
    
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel        LPG
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --        --         --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --     48.16         --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --        --         --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --     47.65         --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --        --         -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --     47.15         --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --        --     410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --        --         --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96       --         --
Sep 15 2012       --        --     46.95         --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --     41.32         -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --        --     399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --        --         --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --     41.29         -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --        --         --
May 24 2012    73.18        --        --         --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --        --         --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --        --         --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --        --         --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --        --         --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --     40.91         --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83     41.12     399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --        --         --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --        --         --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32     37.75     345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
