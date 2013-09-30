FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's IOC to cut petrol prices from Tuesday
#Asia
September 30, 2013 / 2:38 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's IOC to cut petrol prices from Tuesday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the
country's biggest refiner, said on Monday it would cut petrol
prices by 4.8 percent following an appreciation of the rupee and
softening global in gasoline prices during the second half of
September.
    IOC however will raise diesel prices by 1.1 percent to
reduce its revenue losses as Indian refiners sell the fuel at
state-set low prices. The changes will be made from Tuesday.
    India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.
    In January, India allowed fuel retailers to raise the price
of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month and asked bulk
buyers to pay market rates. 
    India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
 - tend to move their prices together.
    Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline,
diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder.
    
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel        LPG
    
Oct 01 2013    72.40        --     52.54         -- 
Sep 13 2013    76.06        --        --         --
Sep 01 2013    74.10        --     51.97         --
Aug 01 2013    71.28        --     51.40         --   
Jul 15 2013    70.44        --        --         -- 
Jul 02 2013      --         --     50.84         --
Jun 29 2013    68.58        --        --         --      
Jun 16 2013    66.39        --        --         --
Jun 01 2013    63.99        --     50.25         --
May 11 2013       --        --     49.69         --     
May 01 2013    63.09        --        --         --
Apr 16 2013    66.09        --        --         --
Apr 02 2013    67.29        --        --         --
Mar 23 2013       --        --     48.67         --
Mar 16 2013    68.34        --        --         --
Mar 02 2013    70.74        --        --         --
Feb 16 2013    69.06        --     48.16         --
Jan 18 2013    67.26        --        --         --      
Jan 16 2013    67.56        --     47.65         --
Nov 16 2012    67.24        --        --         -- 
Oct 27 2012*   68.19        --     47.15         --
Oct 09 2012    67.90        --        --     410.50  
Oct 07 2012*      --        --        --         --
Oct 04 2012       --      14.96       --         --
Sep 15 2012       --        --     46.95         --
Aug 01 2012@   68.46        --     41.32         -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48        --        --     399.00
Jun 29 2012    67.78        --        --         --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24        --     41.29         -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16        --        --         --
May 24 2012    73.18        --        --         --
Dec 01 2011    65.64        --        --         --
Nov 16 2011    66.42        --        --         --
Nov 04 2011    68.64        --        --         --
Sep 16 2011    66.84        --        --         --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70        --     40.91         --
Jun 25 2011       --     14.83     41.12     399.26 
May 15 2011    63.37        --        --         --
Jan 16 2011    58.37        --        --         --
Jan 01 2011    55.87     12.32     37.75     345.35
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 63.49 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Prateek
Chatterjee and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.