India's IOC to raise diesel prices by 2.3 pct from Thursday
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
June 15, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

India's IOC to raise diesel prices by 2.3 pct from Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by 2.3 percent from Thursday and that of gasoline by 0.08 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement.

India’s three state-run oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices of fuels in concert.

A litre of diesel will sell for 55.19 rupees in the Indian capital, New Delhi, while gasoline will cost 65.65 rupees a litre from Thursday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Mark Potter)

