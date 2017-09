A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Saturday raised excise duty on diesel by 2 rupees a litre and on petrol by 37 paise per litre, local media reported.

The hike seeks to take advantage of a slump in global crude oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation. Crude oil prices fell 35 percent in 2015.

On Dec. 31, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) announced price cuts.

($1 = 66.2250 rupees)