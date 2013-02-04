FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian mutual fund returns for January
February 4, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indian mutual fund returns for January

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's diversified stock mutual funds
underperformed the broader market by a wide margin in January, as
exposure to financials and to mid- and small-cap stocks hit returns,
according to data compiled by fund tracker Lipper.
    The following table shows Indian mutual fund returns for the month
of January and their cumulative performance, as tracked by Lipper.
    For story, click on 
    
 Category                          Jan  6-month  1-year  3-year  5-year
 Bond INR                         0.76     4.69    9.57   26.02   45.23
 Bond INR Government              1.50     5.59    9.52   23.31   41.72
 Commodity Other                 -1.01     2.98   -5.36   18.10      NA
 Commodity Precious Metals       -0.56     0.51    6.38   81.16  145.11
 Equity China                     0.95    13.23   19.58   32.17      NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Global     -0.96    11.92   16.16   31.42   24.34
 Equity Emerging Mkts Other      -2.05     6.91   18.63      NA      NA
 Equity Global                    1.99     6.39   12.53   26.81   30.04
 Equity India                     0.45    15.22   18.26   23.22   18.22
 Equity Sector Banks&Financial    1.14    23.73   27.32   47.16   50.43
 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc  -0.28    16.54   22.16   45.31      NA
 Equity Sector General Industry  -5.80     3.13   -2.21  -26.78  -34.83
 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals  -9.39    -6.82  -19.84   12.51   15.87
 Equity Sector Information Tech  10.03    18.54   14.62   25.17   31.05
 Equity Sector Natural Resource  -1.07     4.51   -2.10    5.35      NA
 Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con   1.77    13.65   38.65  127.78  164.47
 Equity Sector Pharma&Health     -2.31    10.09   22.54   63.27  134.66
 Equity Sector Real Est Global   -0.65     3.31   24.32   58.23   36.68
 Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele   -0.23    36.02   43.45   52.31   12.76
 Equity Sector Utilities         -3.98     8.21    3.93  -24.51  -21.93
 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive       0.78    10.33   14.81   25.80   32.45
 Mixed Asset INR Balanced         0.58     9.81   14.33   29.48   45.47
 Mixed Asset INR Conservative     0.84     7.01   10.58   24.70   41.06
 Mixed Asset INR Flexible         1.16    11.43   13.59   14.92    8.38
 Money Market INR                 0.68     4.11    8.88   24.27   40.80
    Source: Lipper                    
    Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect  
declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data.
    For related news, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one
of the following:
of the following:                    
    for Indian fund news                    
    for Asian fund news                    
    for Asian hedge fund news                    
    for Asian private equity news                  
 
    for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com                    
    To use the Lipper Global Fund Screener, Reuters 3000 Xtra users
should cut and paste the links below into a browser: wsod.session.rservices.com/

 (Reporting by Aditya Kalra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
