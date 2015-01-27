FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Hornbill raising $250 mln to invest in equities - partner
January 27, 2015

India's Hornbill raising $250 mln to invest in equities - partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hornbill Orchid Fund is raising $250 million for a long-short fund that will invest in Indian equities along with Chinese private equity firm Orchid Asia, the managing partner of the Indian hedge fund said.

Hornbill Orchid Fund plans to buy into high-growth companies and short companies with weak business models to capitalise on strong foreign investor interest in India, according to Hornbill managing partner Manoj Thakur. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam and Stephen Coates)

