#Asia
October 4, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Returns for Indian equity funds surge in September

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mutual funds in India posted their best gains in
eight months in September after a slew of government fiscal and economic reforms
sparked a powerful stock market rally, according to data from fund tracker
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
    Diversified equity funds gained 8.5 percent in September. By sectors, funds
focused on banks and financial institutions were the best performers with a 15.8
percent gain, while funds focused on global gold and precious companies rose 8.1
percent.
    By contrast, funds that invest in bonds or commodities posted comparatively
smaller gains of around 1-2 percent.
    
    The following table provides the breakdown for Indian mutual fund returns for
September, including historical performances.
    
    
 Schemes                            September  3-month  1-year   3-year   5-year
 Bond INR                                0.81     2.52     9.65    24.10    45.19
 Bond INR Government                     1.00     2.14     9.18    20.02    42.46
 Commodity Other                         1.35     4.11     8.36    16.21  NA
 Commodity Precious Metals               1.94     6.13    19.80    94.78   213.61
 Equity ASEAN                            0.45     4.74    37.38  NA       NA
 Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan            0.42     0.85    21.48    18.32  NA
 Equity China                            0.81     0.12    19.32  NA       NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Global             1.06     2.29    22.27    13.45     0.61
 Equity Emerging Mkts Other             -1.43     2.80    27.85  NA       NA
 Equity Global                          -1.09     2.09    19.33    16.30     5.95
 Equity Greater China                    1.67     2.73    26.79    19.60  NA
 Equity Hong Kong                        1.94     1.98    31.48  NA       NA
 Equity India                            8.45     8.45    13.04    18.16    17.97
 Equity Sector Banks&Financial          15.83     9.01    17.81    30.91    65.81
 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc          7.68     7.76    18.16    45.40  NA
 Equity Sector General Industry         12.11     5.15    -3.24   -19.23   -24.18
 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals          8.06    15.58     4.26    29.79    49.21
 Equity Sector Information Tech          4.39     4.06    14.06    26.46    11.44
 Equity Sector Natural Resource          4.07     0.50    -0.71     3.55  NA
 Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con          1.32     5.60    34.36   131.87   157.01
 Equity Sector Pharma&Health             1.00    10.88    23.07    74.28   108.54
 Equity Sector Real Est Global          -3.94    -2.16    31.91    36.45  NA
 Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele          13.73    18.09    31.95    33.07     5.40
 Equity Sector Utilities                12.46     5.95     0.58   -23.01     2.95
 Equity US                              -3.02     0.93    38.56  NA       NA
 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive              4.80     5.75    12.18    22.17    31.03
 Mixed Asset INR Balanced                4.57     5.84    11.85    28.78    47.55
 Mixed Asset INR Conservative            2.63     3.62     9.39    21.76    40.96
 Mixed Asset INR Flexible                5.71     5.81    10.60    12.22    11.84
 Money Market INR                        0.65     2.14     9.07    22.38    40.70
 
    Source: Lipper
    Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared
dividends. The tables use the latest available data.
 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
