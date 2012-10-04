TABLE-Returns for Indian equity funds surge in September

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mutual funds in India posted their best gains in eight months in September after a slew of government fiscal and economic reforms sparked a powerful stock market rally, according to data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Diversified equity funds gained 8.5 percent in September. By sectors, funds focused on banks and financial institutions were the best performers with a 15.8 percent gain, while funds focused on global gold and precious companies rose 8.1 percent. By contrast, funds that invest in bonds or commodities posted comparatively smaller gains of around 1-2 percent. The following table provides the breakdown for Indian mutual fund returns for September, including historical performances. Schemes September 3-month 1-year 3-year 5-year Bond INR 0.81 2.52 9.65 24.10 45.19 Bond INR Government 1.00 2.14 9.18 20.02 42.46 Commodity Other 1.35 4.11 8.36 16.21 NA Commodity Precious Metals 1.94 6.13 19.80 94.78 213.61 Equity ASEAN 0.45 4.74 37.38 NA NA Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan 0.42 0.85 21.48 18.32 NA Equity China 0.81 0.12 19.32 NA NA Equity Emerging Mkts Global 1.06 2.29 22.27 13.45 0.61 Equity Emerging Mkts Other -1.43 2.80 27.85 NA NA Equity Global -1.09 2.09 19.33 16.30 5.95 Equity Greater China 1.67 2.73 26.79 19.60 NA Equity Hong Kong 1.94 1.98 31.48 NA NA Equity India 8.45 8.45 13.04 18.16 17.97 Equity Sector Banks&Financial 15.83 9.01 17.81 30.91 65.81 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc 7.68 7.76 18.16 45.40 NA Equity Sector General Industry 12.11 5.15 -3.24 -19.23 -24.18 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals 8.06 15.58 4.26 29.79 49.21 Equity Sector Information Tech 4.39 4.06 14.06 26.46 11.44 Equity Sector Natural Resource 4.07 0.50 -0.71 3.55 NA Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con 1.32 5.60 34.36 131.87 157.01 Equity Sector Pharma&Health 1.00 10.88 23.07 74.28 108.54 Equity Sector Real Est Global -3.94 -2.16 31.91 36.45 NA Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele 13.73 18.09 31.95 33.07 5.40 Equity Sector Utilities 12.46 5.95 0.58 -23.01 2.95 Equity US -3.02 0.93 38.56 NA NA Mixed Asset INR Aggressive 4.80 5.75 12.18 22.17 31.03 Mixed Asset INR Balanced 4.57 5.84 11.85 28.78 47.55 Mixed Asset INR Conservative 2.63 3.62 9.39 21.76 40.96 Mixed Asset INR Flexible 5.71 5.81 10.60 12.22 11.84 Money Market INR 0.65 2.14 9.07 22.38 40.70 Source: Lipper Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data. For related news, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: for Indian fund news for Asian fund news for Asian hedge fund news for Asian private equity news for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com To use the Lipper Global Fund Screener, Reuters 3000 Xtra users should cut and paste the links below into a browser: wsod.session.rservices.com/ (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)