June 4, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indian mutual fund returns for May

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Following table shows Indian mutual fund returns for May
and over the past five years.	
    For a story, click on 	
        	
 Lipper Category                       May   6-month    1-year   3-year   5-year
 Bond INR                             0.75      4.72      9.45    22.13    44.19
 Bond INR Government                  1.52      5.26      8.38    16.05    40.64
 Commodities                          0.30      1.03     26.30    83.44   223.25
 Equity ASEAN                        -3.44     10.08        NA       NA       NA
 Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan        -3.43      8.62      2.20    34.79       NA
 Equity China                        -4.76      8.10     -8.49       NA       NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Global         -4.60      3.27     -5.68    31.47       NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Other          -7.82      0.78     -5.50       NA       NA
 Equity Global                       -4.88      3.07     -4.96    30.01    24.23
 Equity Greater China                -3.11      9.78     -4.93       NA       NA
 Equity India                        -5.65      2.52    -10.46    23.15    20.07
 Equity Sector Banks & Financial     -7.00      7.73    -14.71    32.43    74.42
 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds & Svc    -9.35     10.27      4.52    87.30       NA
 Equity Sector General Industry      -8.35     -3.40    -25.75   -15.84   -13.87
 Equity Sector Gold & Prec Metals    -4.10    -18.31    -13.30    17.30       NA
 Equity Sector Information Tech      -0.81      3.85     -5.47    72.98    -1.38
 Equity Sector Natural Resource      -7.65     -5.97    -16.80    12.82       NA
 Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con      -4.21     12.95     17.49   159.28   140.76
 Equity Sector Pharma & Health       -3.37      5.85     -0.01   101.22    80.58
 Equity Sector Real Est Global        0.08     14.91     12.91    68.67       NA
 Equity Sector Tech Media & Tele     -4.63      5.90     -0.79    32.54    -7.47
 Equity Sector Utilities             -8.32     -0.64    -27.45   -19.88    21.59
 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive          -2.56      4.00     -0.40    23.63    33.30
 Mixed Asset INR Balanced            -2.54      3.70      0.56    32.90    47.94
 Mixed Asset INR Conservative        -0.86      3.89      5.03    20.93    41.52
 Mixed Asset INR Flexible            -4.14      2.07     -8.58    13.24    17.80
 Money Market INR                     0.78      4.60      8.93    20.64    39.68
    Source: Lipper                 	
    Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect     	
declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data.                	
    For related news, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of     	
the following:                 	
    for Indian fund news                 	
    for Asian fund news                 	
    for Asian hedge fund news                 	
    for Asian private equity news                 	
    for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com                 	
    To use the Lipper Global Fund Screener, Reuters 3000 Xtra users should cut 
and paste the links below into a browser: wsod.session.rservices.com/	
	
 (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
