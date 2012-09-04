FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian mutual fund returns for August
#Asia
September 4, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Indian mutual fund returns for August

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following table shows Indian mutual
fund returns for August and over the past five years.  
    For a story, click on 
    
 Schemes                          August  3-month  1-year  3-year  5-year
 Bond INR                           0.81     2.60    9.42   23.62   44.78
 Bond INR Government                0.60     1.84    8.38   19.72   41.50
 Commodity Other                    0.53     1.75   -3.29   20.06      NA
 Commodity Precious Metals          2.20     4.48   13.89   97.79  230.03
 Equity ASEAN                      -0.94     6.87   28.24      NA      NA
 Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan      -0.45     1.59   12.48   24.63      NA
 Equity China                      -1.91    -1.22    1.71      NA      NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Global        0.23     4.14   12.27   21.35      NA
 Equity Emerging Mkts Other         0.75     9.54   18.48      NA      NA
 Equity Global                      0.04     5.58   12.03   22.23   22.43
 Equity Greater China              -0.93     1.99   10.24   26.12      NA
 Equity India                       0.41     6.04    2.83   17.17   21.16
 Equity Sector Banks&Financial     -4.48     2.77    0.86   31.97   68.37
 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc     2.80     1.85   10.58   51.79      NA
 Equity Sector General Industry    -1.94     1.07  -15.61  -25.49  -24.36
 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals     6.00     7.81  -12.00   32.25      NA
 Equity Sector Information Tech     5.86     1.93   12.18   30.83    7.73
 Equity Sector Natural Resource    -2.07     0.90  -10.75    5.19      NA
 Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con     3.11    11.52   27.96  129.92  165.46
 Equity Sector Pharma&Health        5.17    13.93   19.99   92.09  111.46
 Equity Sector Real Est Global     -0.75     7.14   30.66   47.93      NA
 Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele      0.83     6.98   12.97   30.12   -3.50
 Equity Sector Utilities           -2.60     1.85  -12.25  -27.00    3.93
 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive         0.53     4.30    6.64   21.57   32.70
 Mixed Asset INR Balanced           0.74     4.19    6.37   28.80   48.11
 Mixed Asset INR Conservative       0.57     2.95    7.52   21.11   41.22
 Mixed Asset INR Flexible           0.19     5.10    3.43   11.77   17.53
 Money Market INR                   0.71     2.21    9.08   22.00   40.73
    Source: Lipper                   
    Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect    
  
declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data.            
     
    for Indian fund news                   
    for Asian fund news                   
    for Asian hedge fund news                   
    for Asian private equity news                   
    for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com                   
 (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
