October 3, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Reuters poll on Indian fund managers' asset allocation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table is a summary
of the responses to an asset allocation poll of 1 1 
I ndian mutual fund firms, conducted between September 21
and October 1.
    For a story on the poll, double click on
 
    
    
    1) Indian stock valuations at current levels:    
 Overvalued          1
 Fairly valued       8
 Undervalued         2
    2) Expectations for India's benchmark BSE index
         in the next three months:    
 Rise 10% or more       1
 Rise 5 to 10%          7
 Rise 0 to 5%           3
 Decline                0
                         
    3) Expected allocation between equity and cash over
the next three months:   
         Increase  Neutral  Decrease
 Equity         7        4          0
 Cash           0        7          4
        
    4) Expected allocation based on market
capitalisation over the next three months:
              Increase  Neutral  Decrease
 Large-cap           3        4         4
 Mid-cap             9        2         0
 Small-cap           5        6         0
 
    5) Expected sector allocation over the next three
months:   
                           Increase  Neutral   Decrease
 Auto/Auto Ancillaries            4         6          1
 Basic/Engineering               10         1          0
 Chemicals                        1        10          0
 Construction                     8         3          0
 Consumer Durable                 2         6          3
 Consumer Non-Durable             1         3          7
 Diversified                      2         8          1
 Energy                           5         5          1
 Financial Services               7         3          1
 Healthcare                       0         6          5
 Metal & Metal Products           2         8          1
 Services                         3         7          1
 Technology                       3         4          4
 Textiles                         2         8          1
 Real Estate/Infra                7         4          0
    
 (Polling by Himank Sharma and Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Eric Meijer)

