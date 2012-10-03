TABLE-Reuters poll on Indian fund managers' asset allocation

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table is a summary of the responses to an asset allocation poll of 1 1 I ndian mutual fund firms, conducted between September 21 and October 1. For a story on the poll, double click on 1) Indian stock valuations at current levels: Overvalued 1 Fairly valued 8 Undervalued 2 2) Expectations for India's benchmark BSE index in the next three months: Rise 10% or more 1 Rise 5 to 10% 7 Rise 0 to 5% 3 Decline 0 3) Expected allocation between equity and cash over the next three months: Increase Neutral Decrease Equity 7 4 0 Cash 0 7 4 4) Expected allocation based on market capitalisation over the next three months: Increase Neutral Decrease Large-cap 3 4 4 Mid-cap 9 2 0 Small-cap 5 6 0 5) Expected sector allocation over the next three months: Increase Neutral Decrease Auto/Auto Ancillaries 4 6 1 Basic/Engineering 10 1 0 Chemicals 1 10 0 Construction 8 3 0 Consumer Durable 2 6 3 Consumer Non-Durable 1 3 7 Diversified 2 8 1 Energy 5 5 1 Financial Services 7 3 1 Healthcare 0 6 5 Metal & Metal Products 2 8 1 Services 3 7 1 Technology 3 4 4 Textiles 2 8 1 Real Estate/Infra 7 4 0 For related news, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: for Indian fund news for Asian fund news for Asian hedge fund news for Asian private equity news for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com (Polling by Himank Sharma and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Eric Meijer)