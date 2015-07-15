India's GAIL sells 2 mln T/year LNG from U.S. portfolio

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd, a state-run gas utility, has agreed to sell 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year out of its U.S. portfolio, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Wednesday, but did not elaborate.

Energy major Royal Dutch Shell is a key customer of GAIL.

GAIL has a deal to buy 3.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years from U.S.-based Cheniere Energy and has also booked capacity for another 2.3 mtpa at Dominion Energy’s Cove Point liquefaction plant. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)