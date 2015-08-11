FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GAIL launches tenders for up to 17 LNG cargoes - traders
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 11, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

GAIL launches tenders for up to 17 LNG cargoes - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run GAIL (India) Ltd has launched two tenders for up to 17 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in western India, two trade sources said.

The company is seeking five cargoes for deliveries in October to December at its 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) LNG terminal at Dabhol in Maharashtra, the source said.

In a second tender GAIL is seeking delivery of one LNG cargo a month in 2016 at either Dabhol or Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat state, the sources said. Petronet LNG operates the 10 mtpa Dahej plant.

The last date for submitting bids for the two tenders is Aug. 26.

GAIL had also purchased two cargoes for September delivery from BP and BG Group, trade sources said on Monday.

Indian customers have stepped up their use of cheaper Asian spot LNG after the super cooled fuel procured under a long-term deal with Qatar’s Rasgas turned relatively costly.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.