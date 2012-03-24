FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's GAIL eyes project stakes, long-term deals
March 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

India's GAIL eyes project stakes, long-term deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd is evaluating several proposals for equity stakes and long-term supply deals in the United States, Middle East and Southeast Asia, its chairman said.

The company’s strategy is part of the country’s efforts to secure overseas energy supplies to satisfy rising domestic demand.

“There are many proposals we are discussing,” GAIL Chairman B.C. Tripathi told Reuters in an interview, adding these included projects in the United States, Middle East and South East Asia, but declining to give details.

“It is difficult to give a timeframe because we have to settle on a price. In the Indian market there is a big appetite for gas, but it is all price sensitive. Price definitely is a major issue,” he said.

$1 = 51.1750 Indian rupees Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Jason Neely

