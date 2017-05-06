UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim shares jump as Sika boss named as new CEO
* LafargeHolcim had sought new CEO after Syrian scandal (Recasts, adding share prices, analysts)
NEW DELHI May 6 Thirty students at an Indian school were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker, witnesses said.
More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.
"Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to the gas leak," a school official told Reuters TV. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BHUBANESWAR, India, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F our people were killed and two injured when dozens of villagers in eastern India clashed with workers mining sand, police said on Monday, in the latest such incident in the growing conflict over the use of sand in the country.
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.