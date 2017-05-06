NEW DELHI May 6 Thirty students at an Indian school were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to the gas leak," a school official told Reuters TV. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Macfie)