India fuel retailers to cut gasoline price by 2 rupees/litre -source

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - India’s state-run oil refiners have agreed to a partial rollback of last month’s gasoline price increase, an oil company source said on Saturday, responding to a public outcry over the steepest rise in the country’s history.

With effect from Sunday, retail gasoline prices will be cut by 2 rupees a litre, the source said.

Last month, state oil retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - raised gasoline prices by 6.28 rupees a litre, excluding taxes. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)