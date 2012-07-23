India's IOC says to raise gasoline prices Tuesday

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will raise gasoline prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre, excluding taxes, a statement from the country’s biggest fuel retailer said.

A rise in global oil prices and volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate had prompted the revision, the IOC statement said on Monday.

A litre of gasoline currently sells at 67.78 rupees ($1.23) in New Delhi.

India’s three state-run fuel retailers -- including Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp -- review gasoline prices every two weeks and tend to move their prices in tandem.

In late May, the three retailers raised gasoline prices by 6.28 rupees a litre, excluding taxes -- their first revision in prices for about six months -- but made a partial rollback after a public outcry in June.

The prices were pared once again last month after global oil and petrol prices softened.