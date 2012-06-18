FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fuel retailers hold gasoline prices - source
#Energy
June 18, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

India's fuel retailers hold gasoline prices - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Reuters) - India’s state-run fuel retailers have decided to retain gasoline prices for the time being, an oil ministry source said on Monday, and added that they will review prices in a couple of days.

Traders were expecting a second straight cut this month after gasoline prices were raised by a record 11 percent in May -- the first revision in prices in about six months.

The increase triggered public outcry and political backlash even though petrol only accounts for about 10 percent of total fuel consumption in India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
