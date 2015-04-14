FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Gateway Distriparks aims to list rail unit - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 14, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

India's Gateway Distriparks aims to list rail unit - sources

Abhishek Vishnoi

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Indian logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd is aiming to list its rail unit, valued by analysts at nearly $500 million, by the end of the current financial year in March 2016, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

In order to maintain a majority stake after the initial public offering, the company is in talks with private equity firm Blackstone to buy back a five to seven percent stake in unit Gateway Rail Freight, the sources said. They declined to be named as the talks are not public.

Gateway Distriparks wants to maintain its stake in Gateway Rail Freight at 51 percent or more, they said.

Company officials were not reachable for comment. A Blackstone spokesman in India declined to comment.

$1 = 62.3663 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.