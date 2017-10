Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday revised down its annual economic growth for the fiscal year that ended in March 2015 to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent reported earlier.

The federal statistics office also lowered growth for the fiscal year to end-March 2014 to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.