Modi, Merkel push for revival of India-EU trade talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) reads a joint statement next to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Germany want talks to resume on a free trade deal between New Delhi and the European Union at the earliest opportunity, the two countries said on Monday after Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They ... underlined their sustained commitment to a comprehensive trade and investment agreement between the EU and India, and committed themselves to bringing about the earliest possible resumption of talks,” said a joint declaration issued after the two leaders met in New Delhi.