GANGTOK, India, Feb 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
government of Sikkim in India's northeast is lowering the risk
of a devastating flood by draining water from a dangerously
overfull glacial lake - with plans to turn the excess water into
towers of ice for farmers to use in the warmer months.
The water level in the South Lhonak glacial lake is expected
to lower by 2 metres from its previous depth of 20 metres by the
end of the winter, thanks to a process of siphoning that began
last September, experts and Sikkim government officials said.
A sensor that monitors sudden fluctuations in the water
level also has been installed near the lake, which lies at an
altitude of over 5,400m (17,500 feet) and is accessible only by
a five-day trek over high passes.
But perhaps the most innovative part of the operation is
that, under current plans, some of the water drainage pipelines
will have their final sections raised vertically. As pressure
forces water out of the raised tip into sub-zero air, the flow
will form ice cones.
Over the past three winters a similar project in Ladakh,
designed by environmental engineer Sonam Wangchuk, has created
an ice cone 20m (65 feet) high, and five smaller ones of about
4m.
Wangchuk, who is now working on the Sikkim project, said
that in late spring meltwater from the cones can be collected in
tanks and fed onto planted land using a drip-irrigation system.
The largest ice cone in Ladakh supplied about 1 million litres
of water, he said.
The cones resemble stupas, or towers used in Buddhist
worship, that are found across Ladakh and also in Sikkim.
"Creating the ice stupas is an effort to help the farmers
get water when they need it the most. We are also exploring ice
climbing, ice skating, ice hockey and ice sculpture of the
stupas in order to develop a new form of winter tourism in
Ladakh," Wangchuk said.
LESS RISK, MORE WATER
The potential danger posed by the Sikkim lake was first
assessed in 2013 by scientists from the National Remote Sensing
Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad. They reported that by 2008 the
surface area of the lake had increased to more than five times
its size in 1977, from about 17 hectares (43 acres) to nearly
100 hectares (244 acres).
According to the International Centre for Integrated
Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a regional intergovernmental
organisation, rapid increases in the volume of glacial lakes are
usually the result of faster glacial melt associated with
climate change.
The risk such lakes present is that the rocky moraines at
their feet could give way suddenly under the pressure of the
water, triggering a massive outburst flood that would drain most
of the lake at once.
The NRSC scientists estimated that the South Lhonak lake had
a 42 percent probability of bursting and causing devastating
floods downstream in populated areas, a risk they rated as "very
high".
They estimated its volume to be nearly 20 billion litres,
although measurements in 2014 by the team that installed the
monitoring system, from the Centre for Development of Advanced
Computing, a national government body, suggested that the lake
could contain as much as 53 billion litres of water.
The South Lhonak lake is one of 203 glacial lakes in the
Hindu Kush Himalayan region - out of a total of more than 8,700
- identified as potentially dangerous by ICIMOD in a 2010
report.
To help deal with the threat, Sikkim's Department of Science
and Technology and Climate Change has begun working with
Wangchuk - an engineer from Ladakh in Kashmir - to drain the
water from the glacial lake, said Dhirren Shrestha, a department
official.
Wangchuk said that three sets of high-density polyethylene
pipes are being used to carry away water, enabling a total
discharge of 150-180 litres of water per second.
A second stage of the operation is scheduled for May and
June this year, when engineers plan to install up to 16
pipelines to lower the water level in the lake by a further 3m.
Eventually, however, some of the water will be captured
rather than simply flow away, as Wangchuk works to recreate an
innovation he previously experimented with in Ladakh in Kashmir
- turning some of the siphoned water into massive towers of ice.
As it flows out of the raised end of a discharge pipe, "(it)
freezes as it falls to gradually form an ice cone," Wangchuk
explained.
He and his team will begin work on the project in November
with engineers and experts from Sikkim.
Shakil Romshoo, who heads the Earth Sciences department of
Kashmir University, said that draining a glacial lake normally
is done during the summer, when the drained water can be stored
or used for irrigation or small-scale hydroelectric power
generation.
"Ice stupas, if feasible under the Sikkim conditions, (are)
just one of several short-term storage methods for storing
excess water from a glacial lake during the winter," Romshoo
said.
