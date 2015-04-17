FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek to invest $150 mln in India's Glenmark Pharma
April 17, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Temasek to invest $150 mln in India's Glenmark Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore state investment arm Temasek will invest 9.45 billion rupees ($151.39 million) in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aranda Investments, Glenmark said in a statement on Friday.

Indian drugmaker Glenmark will raise the funds by issuing up to 10.8 million shares on a preferential basis for cash to Aranda, the company said in the statement. ($1 = 62.4226 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Susan Thomas)

