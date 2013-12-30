India's GMR agrees to sell Istanbul airport stake for $310 mln

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India’s GMR Group has agreed to sell its entire 40 percent stake in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport for 225 million euros ($310 million) to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, the Indian company said on Monday.

Malaysia Airports, which already holds 20 percent stake in the airport, Turkish firm Limak, which owns 40 percent, and GMR acquired the operating rights to the airport for 20 years for 1.93 billion euros in 2007.

Malaysia Airports had the right of first refusal for the GMR stake, the Indian company said.

GMR, whose business interest include airport, power and roads, has been divesting stakes to cut its debt load. Earlier this year, it exited a Singapore power project for $532 million. It also sold its majority stake in a highway project in India for about $35 million. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) ($1 = 61.9250 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)