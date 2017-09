A salesman helps a customer (R) to select gold bangles at a jewelry showroom in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government will issue gold bonds on March 29 as part of its market borrowing programme, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Investors can apply for the bonds between March 8 and March 14, which will sold through banks and designated post offices, the statement said. (bit.ly/1LDQgWY)