FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India raises import duty on gold dore, ores to 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

India raises import duty on gold dore, ores to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - India, the world’s biggest buyer of gold, raised import duty on dore bars and ores to 5 percent from 2 percent, a day after increasing tax on processed yellow metal to 6 percent.

Most of the 100 tonnes of dores imports is consumed by MMTC PAMP and Rajesh Exports. India’s total annual gold consumption is about 900 tonnes.

Rising import of the yellow metal has been worrying the federal government battling with a record high current account deficit, which hit its highest of 5.2 percent to the gross domestic product in the September quarter. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.