India to issue second tranche of gold bonds on Feb 8

MUMBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India will issue the second tranche of gold bonds on February 8 offering an annual interest rate of 2.75 percent to domestic investors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday.

Applications for the bonds will be accepted from January 18 to January 22, RBI said in a circular.

The bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corp of India Limited (SHCIL) and designated post offices. (bit.ly/1Q8aUit) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; editing by Adrian Croft)