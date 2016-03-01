FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
January gold imports rise 62 pct - NewsRise
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
March 1, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

January gold imports rise 62 pct - NewsRise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s gold imports in January surged 62 percent compared with the same period last year, news agency NewsRise Financial reported on Tuesday citing a government official, as the country’s appetite for the precious metal continues unabated despite central duties.

India, the world’s second biggest consumer of gold, shipped in 93.3 tonnes of gold in January while overseas purchases of the metal surged 25 percent to 904.2 tonnes, in the ten months to January, it said.

New Delhi’s gold imports are seen hitting a more than two-year low in February, as rising prices keep buyers away, industry sources told Reuters last week.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.