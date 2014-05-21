India officials ready plan to ease gold import curbs-sources

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India and finance ministry officials will recommend that the new government relax strict gold import rules to head off a surge in illegal buying, officials with direct knowledge of the plan said.

Last year, India imposed restrictions on gold imports, the second biggest import after oil, following a steep rise in the country’s current account deficit.

However, the curbs have spurred smuggling into India, the world’s biggest buyer, through illegal “hawala” channels, which are informal international networks for remitting money.

The incoming prime minister, Narendra Modi, who led the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a decisive victory in a just-concluded election, has indicated his willingness to remove the gold curbs.

The curbs would be removed in phases, the officials said.