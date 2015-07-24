FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold prices in India hit four-year low tracking global cues
#India Top News
July 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Gold prices in India hit four-year low tracking global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A saleswoman holds a pair of gold bangles while attending to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gold prices in India fell on Friday to their lowest level in nearly four years, following losses in global markets.

At 0446 GMT, the benchmark August contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.75 percent lower at 24,548 rupees ($383.92) per 10 gram. It hit a low of 24,533 rupees, the lowest since August 2011, earlier in the day.

In overseas markets gold slid more than 1 percent to its lowest since 2010, on course for its biggest weekly loss in nine months, as strong U.S. jobs data helped deepen this week’s rout.

Blame poor rains or a lack of weddings, but Indians, for whom gold is the investment of choice, aren’t rushing to buy bullion after this week’s sharp sell-off.

($1 = 63.9400 rupees)

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
