TIMELINE-India's efforts to curb gold imports
July 24, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

TIMELINE-India's efforts to curb gold imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - India, the world's top gold buyer, has
taken a series of measures this year to curb demand for bullion
- its second-biggest import after oil - as it looks to reduce
its record trade deficit.
    Following are the measures taken by the central bank and the
government in 2013:
      
    Jan 21 -- The federal government raises gold import duty by
2 percent to 6 percent.
    Jan 22 -- The federal government more than doubles duty on
raw gold to 5 percent.
    Jan 30 -- Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says no plans for
additional taxes or curbs on gold imports.
    Feb 1 -- India's central bank plans to introduce three to
four gold-linked products in the next few months.
    Feb 6 -- India's central bank says it would consider
imposing value and quantity restrictions on gold imports by
banks.
    Feb 14 -- The central bank relaxes rules on gold deposit
schemes offered by banks by allowing lenders to offer the
products with shorter maturities.
    Feb 20 -- India's trade ministry recommends suspending
cheaper gold jewellery imports from Thailand.
    Feb 28 -- India keeps its gold import duty unchanged in its
annual national budget, defying industry expectations.
    Feb 28 -- India proposes a transaction tax of 0.01 percent
on non-agricultural futures contracts including precious metals.
    March 1 -- India's finance minister appeals to people not to
buy so much gold.
    March 18 -- The Reserve Bank of India says it is examining
banks that sell gold coins and wealth management products to
identify "systemic issues", with a view to closing any legal
loopholes.
    April 2 -- Finance Minister suggests unlikely to raise the
import tax on gold further to avoid smuggling and would instead
introduce inflation-indexed instruments.
    May 3 -- India's central bank restricts the import of gold
on a consignment basis by banks.
    June 3 -- Finance minister says India cannot afford high
levels of gold imports and may review its import policy.
    June 5 -- India hikes gold import duty by a third to 8
percent.
    June 21 -- Reliance Capital halts gold sales and
investments in its gold-backed funds.
    June 24 -- India's biggest jewellers' association asks
members to stop selling gold bars and coins, about 35 percent of
their business.
    July 10 -- India's jewellers could continue a voluntary ban
on sales of gold coins and bars for six months.
    July 22 -- India's central bank moves to tighten gold
imports again, making them dependent on export volumes, but
offers relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on
credit deals.

 (Compiled by Siddesh Mayenkar in Mumbai; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
