FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India needs 50 -100 bps interest rate cut - Panagariya
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

India needs 50 -100 bps interest rate cut - Panagariya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India needs 50-100 basis points of interest rate cut, a senior government adviser said on Thursday, adding to a growing clamour within the government for further monetary easing to juice up economic growth.

The comments from Arvind Panagariya, who runs policy commission NITI Aayog, came weeks before the Reserve Bank of India reviews interest rates.

At its last policy review, the central bank left policy repo rates on hold at 7.25 percent, tying future cuts to inflation outlook. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.