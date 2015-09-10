India needs 50 -100 bps interest rate cut - Panagariya

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India needs 50-100 basis points of interest rate cut, a senior government adviser said on Thursday, adding to a growing clamour within the government for further monetary easing to juice up economic growth.

The comments from Arvind Panagariya, who runs policy commission NITI Aayog, came weeks before the Reserve Bank of India reviews interest rates.

At its last policy review, the central bank left policy repo rates on hold at 7.25 percent, tying future cuts to inflation outlook. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)