India government to borrow $35.4 bln in Oct-March fiscal second half
September 28, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

India government to borrow $35.4 bln in Oct-March fiscal second half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's government will borrow a gross 2.34 trillion Indian rupees ($35.4 billion) in the October-March second half of the fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Monday. (bit.ly/1LgIEsZ)

India is also planning to sell an additional 150 billion rupees in gold bonds - aimed at weaning investors off physical gold to cut the country’s imports - in the second half of the fiscal year, a source familiar with the details told Reuters earlier.

The borrowing is part of the 6 trillion rupees planned for the full fiscal year announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in February.

The government has pledged to stick to a fiscal deficit of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product for the year.

New Delhi had borrowed 3.51 trillion rupees between April-September. That was lower than the 3.60 trillion rupees originally planned for the first six months of the fiscal year after the government skipped part of a weekly bond auction. ($1 = 66.1082 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
