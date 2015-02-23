FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance Group says no raid conducted at any office over oil ministry leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Group distanced itself from reports of police raids at its offices, saying it was “not aware of the circumstances” leading to the arrest of an employee of the group’s power business.

“No search or raid has been conducted by police authorities at any office of the Reliance Group anywhere in India,” the Anil Ambani-led group, which has interests ranging from telecom to power and infrastructure, said in a statement.

Indian police have arrested officials from five companies and others as part of investigations of an alleged scam to steal documents from the oil ministry to sell to consultants and private companies.

“Reliance Power is fully cooperating with the authorities,” Reliance Group said in the statement. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

