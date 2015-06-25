FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to see cyclical upswing after rate cuts - Jayant Sinha
June 25, 2015

India to see cyclical upswing after rate cuts - Jayant Sinha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer sprays fertilizer on a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s economic activity is expected to experience a cyclical upswing after the Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates, junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.

“We’ve already had 75 basis points of interest rate cuts. So we are going to see that cyclical upswing that happens when rates come down and inflation is under control. So that’s the first growth driver,” Sinha said during a speech at an industry event.

Since January, the Reserve Bank of India has cut the key repo rate by a total of 75 basis points to 7.25 percent since January, taking advantage of subdued inflation to support economic growth.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
