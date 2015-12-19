FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt to push for bankruptcy law in Parliament in next 3 days-finmin
December 19, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

India govt to push for bankruptcy law in Parliament in next 3 days-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Indian government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock.

“I am going to be pushing for the insolvency and the bankruptcy law before Parliament in the next three days,” the minister said in a speech at an industry event in New Delhi, calling the next three sessions “crucial” for passing key bills. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ed Davies)

