India's new govt aims to remove uncertainty for investors - law minister
May 27, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

India's new govt aims to remove uncertainty for investors - law minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - The new Indian government’s goal is to remove uncertainty and provide investors a stable fiscal and legal policy, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Tuesday.

Disputes between the Indian government and a slew of multinational companies including Vodafone Group Plc have deterred investors in Asia’s third-largest economy. Vodafone has begun arbitration proceedings in a more-than-$2 billion tax dispute. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

