FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India seeks bids from banks to manage PFC, REC share sales
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

India seeks bids from banks to manage PFC, REC share sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday invited bids from investment banks to manage planned share sales in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC), which could raise a combined $515 million.

The government, which owns 72.8 percent in PFC and 65.64 percent in REC, plans to sell 5 percent in each, the finance ministry’s divestment department said in a notice on its website.

The last date for submitting bids is Sept. 22, according to the divestment department notice. Up to three investment banks will be appointed to manage each offering.

The stake sales are part of the government’s plan to raise about $10.5 billion from asset sales during the current fiscal year to March 2015 to help plug its budget deficit. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.