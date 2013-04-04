FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India likely to issue first inflation-indexed bonds in April-sources
April 4, 2013

India likely to issue first inflation-indexed bonds in April-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government is likely to issue the first set of the inflation-indexed bonds this month, government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The first tranche of these bonds is likely to be issued to foreign institutional investors for price discovery, and subsequently to domestic retail investors, the sources said.

These bonds are part of the scheduled government borrowing for 2013/14, and the government is scheduled to borrow 120-200 billion rupees ($2.2-$2.6 billion) of such bonds during the April-September period. ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)

