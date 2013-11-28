FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India mulling ways to change debt limits for foreign investors-official
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

India mulling ways to change debt limits for foreign investors-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering options on how to change its current investment limit for foreign investors in domestic debt to make it eligible for inclusion into global benchmarks, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

One option was to have a “limit linked to a percentage” of a particular criteria such as market size, outstanding debt or gross domestic product, said the official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to media.

The official said India could also raise its overall limits in bonds, currently at $81 billion.

However, the official added scrapping the foreign debt investment limit altogether was a decision that would not be taken “so lightly.”

India is in talks to include its debt into benchmark indexes compiled by banks such as J.P.Morgan, hoping to attract billions of dollars in investment. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Writing by Neha Dagupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.