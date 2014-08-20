FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI Act must be changed to appoint chief op officer - finmin official
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

RBI Act must be changed to appoint chief op officer - finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India Act must be changed if the central bank wants to appoint a chief operating officer (COO), a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Financial Services Secretary G.S. Sandhu was reacting to recent media reports that RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was looking to establish a COO position with deputy-governor ranking at the central bank.

“The Act has to be amended,” Sandhu told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.