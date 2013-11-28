FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India econ affairs secy: FY14 divestment programme will be fully met
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

India econ affairs secy: FY14 divestment programme will be fully met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s 400 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) programme for the current fiscal year ending in March 2014 will be fully met, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told Reuters in the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

India has so far managed to raise only around $230 million by selling stakes in state-owned oil companies, as ministries squabble over the timing of the issues and as the rupee fell against the dollar.

Investors have raised worries the government will fail to meet its fiscal deficit target unless it cuts spending given the decline in revenues. ($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.