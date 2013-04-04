FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India FY13 fiscal gap lower at 5 pct of GDP vs revised estimate - sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

India FY13 fiscal gap lower at 5 pct of GDP vs revised estimate - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources said on Thursday.

The government has cut its expenditure by a further 200 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) in March which has helped in cutting the fiscal deficit, the officials said, adding the government has started the new fiscal year with a cash balance of one trillion rupees.

Also, indirect tax collection has been higher-than-expected, offsetting a shortfall in direct tax recepits in 2012/13, they added.

$1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.