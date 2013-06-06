FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's finance minister says no decision yet on food security bill
June 6, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

India's finance minister says no decision yet on food security bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Thursday there was no decision so far on the proposed National Food Security Bill and it could take some time to be passed.

The bill aims to provide subsidised wheat and rice to 70 percent of the 1.2 billion people in India, home to 25 percent of the world’s hungry poor, according to a U.N. agency, despite being one of the world’s biggest food producers. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
